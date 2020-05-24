Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin congratulated on the occasion of Uraza Bairam

May 24, 2020

Bismillahir-rahmanir-rahim.

Assalam galeikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh.

Dear Muslims!

Congratulations on the holy holiday of Uraza Bairam!

“The world is full of fun now, the radiance of different colors,

But why so? I know: today is a holiday, a holiday! ”

There is no doubt that the Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukai wrote about these lines to everyone since childhood, about the festival of Uraza Bairam. Indeed, Eid al-Fitr is a celebration of immense joy for the fact that we managed to fulfill the injunction of the Almighty, overcome our nafs, cleanse our heart and strengthen the iman!

Dear Muslims! Our Prophet held the first holiday prayer in the second year of the hijra (624), and this was the prayer ʾ Id al-fitr. From Abu Huraira, may Allah be pleased with him, it is transmitted:

“Decorate your holidays with takbir” (Tabarani, “Mugam Ausat”).

The Prophet also said:

“On the day when the hearts die, the heart of the one who is awake and worshiping Allah on the night of both holidays will not die” (Kyuamu Sunna, “Targyib wa tarhib”, 373).

In the Rivians, it is reported that with the advent of EiId al-fitr, Almighty Allah asks the angels: “What is the reward of the worker who completed his work?” Angels will answer: “O our Lord! His retribution is to pay him full work. ” Then Allah Almighty will say: “O My angels! Witnesses, I made the reward for their loss in the month of Ramadan and Tarawih Namaz My contentment and forgiveness. ” Allah Almighty will say: “O My slaves! Ask me, swear by My Glory, swear by My Greatness, no matter what you ask on this day for this world and for your achira, I will give you ”(Abu Leys Samarkandi,“ Tanbihul gafilin”). This is how Allah ʾId Al-Fitr exalted!

Dear co-religionists! Ramadan this year in connection with the pandemic was different from all previous ones. Of course, we all want to meet on prayer in a mosque during the celebration of Uraza Bairam. But we must not allow the houses of Allah to involuntarily become the epicenters of the spread of a deadly disease. In this regard, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan decided to hold a party on the occasion of the end of Ramadan in only one Galiyev mosque and in Live format. Each believer will be able to join the festive vagaz through live broadcasting on the TNV channel, on the official website of the DUM RT and on the Khuzur TV YouTube channel and thereby immerse themselves in the atmosphere of celebration and prayer joy. As for Gayat-Namaz, then it will not be performed in mosques. According to the Hanafi madhhab, the holiday prayer is a Wajib. Therefore, the conditions of reality correspond to the same conditions that are necessary for the reality of juma prayer. In the context of the spread of the epidemic, the compulsory performance of the festive and Juma prayers along with the Jamaat is annulled. And, since both prayers must be read in the mosque, performing the holiday prayer at home is not a Wajib. Therefore, performing prayers like holiday houses is not a condition. In books on fiqh (Islamic law), in this situation, it is advised to perform two or four rak’ahs nafil namaz at the time when the holiday namaz should be read.

Despite the prevailing circumstances, it is indisputable that the Holy month of Ramadan and Uraza Bairam, marking its end, brought us closer to the Almighty and, possibly, strengthened our sincerity and filled our thoughts with good intentions. InshaAllah, the Creator will accept sincere worship, good deeds and repentance brought from a pure heart and, perhaps, will forgive our sins and save the ummah, country and all mankind from the pandemic, allowing us to start our life from a new leaf. Ya Rabbi, You are Mighty, Merciful, Forgiving … Accept our repentance and fasting, which we held for Your satisfaction, accept our good deeds, forgive our sins, which we committed with knowledge and ignorance, save us from His punishment, heal our ummah from this disease!

Ramadan of 1441 on the hijra ended. But it is not proper for a Muslim to give up worship and obedience to the Great Lord due to the fact that the sultan of all months has remained behind.

Dear co-religionists! I appeal to Allah with prayers that He will relieve the burden of the grave sins of everyone who spent the nights of Ramadan for His contentment in prayers, with Kuran in his hands and faith in his soul. With all my heart I wish the Almighty to accept our fast, perfect worship and generous deeds, save from the punishments of Hell and bestowed us with Paradise!

Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin

