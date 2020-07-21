Muftiate of Tatarstan voiced demands for Muslims on Eid al-Adha
The Deputy Mufti of Tatarstan Rustem Hazrat Valiullin told about the requirements for Muslims to be introduced this year when celebrating Eid al-Adha on July 31 in view of the current situation with the coronavirus.
– We ask our parishioners not to be late at the mosque this year. Because we will observe social distancing in prayer. Not everyone will get a place in the mosque, – said the deputy mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan.
Reading namaz and sermon in mosques will begin at 3:30 and end at 4:30.
“A Muslim with him will have to bring his prayer mat, respirator or mask and gloves,” Valiullin said.
