Mukhametshin: Large-scale tasks set before the Commission for Preservation of Tatar language

July 17,..2020

In Tatarstan, the Commission under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan began its work on the preservation and development of the Tatar language. Chairman of the State Council of the Republic Farid Mukhametshin noted during a press conference that “very ambitious tasks have been set for this structure.”

“The tasks are very ambitious for this commission, headed by Marat Akhmetov. It includes many defenders of the native language, deputies, scientists. That is, people concerned that the task set in our Constitution for all of us to learn our native language is stalled. All these norms have not yet been regulated by federal structures. There is still no federal state educational standard in this part, ”Mukhametshin said.

The head of the parliament noted that textbooks on the Tatar language are being developed in the republic and printed for other subjects of the Federation. And a lot of work is currently underway to develop such textbooks.

“There is a lot of work here. Of course, where Tatars live, it is necessary to create opportunities for learning the Tatar language. I think other national republics will follow the same path. Everyone wants to preserve the language of the father and mother. After all, if we do not preserve our native language and traditions, then we will live bleakly. We all have this understanding, ”stressed the Chairman of the State Council.

The main directions of the work of the Commission under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language were outlined at the first meeting by its head – Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Akhmetov

tatar-inform.ru