Mukhametshin: There are no Tatars who have not heard the songs of Khamduna Timergalieva

Khhamduna Timergalieva was a bright person who experienced many difficulties in life, who gained fame for her work and talent. This opinion was expressed to the IA “Tatar-inform” by Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin.

“Today the Tatar world is experiencing a great loss – the outstanding singer Khamduna Timergalieva has died. Many people cannot even believe it. She was always in sight, performed on stage, her voice sounded on radio and television. She managed to find her worthy place in the Internet. I think there are no such people among the Tatars who have not heard her songs, who did not know about her, ”said the chairman of the Tatarstan parliament.

The performer’s creativity takes a separate place on the Tatar stage.

“The singer presented the audience with many new songs and returned to the Tatar people many already forgotten melodies. She was a bright person who experienced many difficulties in life, gained fame for her work and talent, having her own opinion and boldly declaring her word. Unfortunately, we are forced to talk about it in the past tense. The people will not forget Khamduna Timergalieva! The memory of the people keeps forever, ”Mukhametshin said.

People’s Artist of Tatarstan Hamduna Timergalieva died today, September 14, at the age of 72.

