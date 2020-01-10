Mukhtasibats  of Tatarstan during the winter holidays for two weeks  have  organized  vacations for 2500 children

January 09, 2020

During the winter holidays, the mukhtasibats of Tatarstan held spiritual and recreational activities for schoolchildren. In order for the children’s vacation to be useful, interesting and fascinating, the educational program was accompanied by lessons, quizzes, master classes and active games in the fresh air. For two weeks, about 2500 children attended mosques throughout the republic to participate in them. Activities to organize children’s recreation, bring the foundations of Islam to the younger generation, and improve children’s health have become especially widespread in the Baltasinsky and Kukmorsky muhtasibats: in these areas 200 children were attracted to the mosque. For them, classes were held on Kurjan, the basics of religion, moral lessons, creative contests. The imams of the Rybno-Slobodsky, Nurlatsky, Chistopolsky, Nizhnekamsky districts, the Kirovsky

and Moscow districts of Kazan also responsibly approached the organization of winter vacations and managed to attract from 100 to 180 children in the mosque.

In general, such events were held in each mukhtasibat of Tatarstan. On average, 50 children took part in them.

