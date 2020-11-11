Musa Jalil Republican Award  2020-2021

The Musa Jalil Republican Prize is awarded to talented youth representatives of the Republic of Tatarstan for their personal contribution to development of art, science, education, upbringing, for high achievements in the field of youth entrepreneurship, implementation of youth programs in the field of literature, music, visual arts, theater, circus, cinema and television. – arts, journalism, science, education, upbringing, social activities, youth entrepreneurship.

The Musa Jalil Republican Prize is awarded by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan once every 2 years in the amount of 4 prizes – each in the amount of 200 thousand rubles.

Individual authors under the age of 30, youth groups (a group of authors, 70% of which are young people under the age of 30), individual authors over 30 years old (collectives, creative associations) working for youth can be nominated for the Republican Musa Jalil Prize. (with youth).

In order to participate, you need to send an application (work or work) for consideration by the Musa Jalil Prize Award Committee by January 15, 2021.

The summing up of the award will take place in February, on the birthday of the poet Musa Jalil. The full regulations on holding the award can be found on the website of the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan.

minmol.tatarstan.ru