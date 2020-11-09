Muscovites will be shown two performances from the repertoire of the Tinchurin Theater in

The Tatar State Theater of Drama and Comedy named after Karim Tinchurin will present two performances in the Tatar language to the Moscow public today and tomorrow. The theater reports this on social networks.

On the first day of the tour, the real story of “Akcha bezdә ber bukcha” will unfold on the stage. The main character will have to make a difficult choice from the point of view of morality: return to the owner or keep the found travel bag with a large amount of money inside. The play is about the fact that in striving for a better life, people often do not notice how they gradually take the wrong path, stepping over their own beliefs and conscience, missing the opportunity to get the true happiness prepared by fate.

The viewer will plunge from philosophical reflections into the world of dreams on the second day of the theater troupe’s tour. In the lyrical comedy “Hyaly” (“Dreamer”), a nurse arrives in a remote village and settles in the house of an elderly couple. In the well-functioning life of the spouses, a whole series of touching and funny plot events will arise, thanks to which they will finally take a step towards understanding each other. The spectators of the capital, together with the heroes, will learn to appreciate their life even more, to dream and love.

In a video message in Tatar, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Zufar Kharisov invited the Moscow audience to the performances.

“Dear and beloved Moscow audience! We are waiting for you at Mosconcert Hall on November 9 for the real story of the writer Zulfat Khakimov “Akcha bezd ber bukcha” and on November 10 for the comedy of playwright Salavat Abuzarov “Hyaly”. Welcome, “said Kharisov.

Both performances will be held in Tatar. Simultaneous translation will be provided for the Russian-speaking audience.

The performances in Moscow were scheduled for April this year, however, due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the country, the tours were postponed to November.

Lilya Shaikhutdinova

tatar-inform.ru