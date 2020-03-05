Music of Tatar composers will sound in St. Petersburg

March 05, 2020

Tatar music is fraught with the centuries-old history of the people. Listening to it, you can feel all the richness of national color, the melody and beauty of folk songs, the greatness of Tatar villages and the gentle sadness of Tatar folklore.

March 7 at 16:00 in the Library of National Literature in St. Petersburg (Sadovaya St. 33) as part of the cultural and educational project “I am walking in Russia” will be a concert “Music of Tatar composers”, dedicated to International Women’s Day.

At the meeting, the opening of the book exhibition “The Great Musicians of Tatarstan” from the collections of the Library of National Literature will take place.

Nadezhda Dobryanskaya