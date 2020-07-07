Muslims of Magnitogorsk conducted a field trip to the historic sites of Troitsk

July 06, 2020

The local Muslim religious organization Khater, Magnitogorsk, conducted an excursion to Troitsk in the Chelyabinsk Region for its parishioners. This small town is associated with the names of many famous Muslim religious figures, educators and philanthropists.

Before the revolution, about 40 percent of the population was Muslim. In 1884, the famous Rasuliya madrasah was opened here – one of the first “new method” madrasahs of the Southern Urals, named after the founder – Zaynulla ishan Rasulev. The first library in the region also opened here. His son Mufti Gabdrahman Rasulev – in May 1942 declared a holy war – jihad (gazavat) – to German fascism, urging Muslims of the USSR to fight in the ranks of the Red Army. This appeal has been translated into the languages ​​of all Muslim peoples of the Soviet Union.

An outstanding Tatar enlightener, the first female cadius, Mukhlisa Bubi, led a female mekteba in Troitsk, and since 1913 she taught at a female gymnasium. In 1914, Mukhlis Bubi opened the Darul Mugallimat women’s teacher’s seminary.

In the pre-revolutionary period, in the small population of Troitsk there were 7 mosques from them – 5 stone cathedrals and only two – on the outskirts of the city – wooden. There were many Muslim merchants who donated to mosques and Muslim schools. There were 5 madrassas at mosques in the city.

Representatives of the merchant family of the Yaushevs built several schools, the Galia madrasah, a higher teacher’s school, more than ten mansions, one even with a winter garden, the large stone shopping Passage – no worse than in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Women also traded in shops and benches. Tatars merchants wore European clothing. In numerous residential and office buildings, educational institutions there was electricity, telephones, elevators, “amenities”. Cars belonging to Tatar entrepreneurs drove through the streets. In 1912, Troitsk visited the classic of Tatar literature Gabdulla Tukai.

The excursion participants visited two current city mosques, visited the old Tatar cemetery, the new Rasulia madrasah, opened in 2018 (the ruins of the former Rasulia are located on the outskirts of the city and are waiting for patrons) and historical places of the city.

MROM Chairman Ilfat Gilfanov – one of the organizers of the trip noted:

“We want to say to everyone:“ Thank you. ” And those who supported us and those who went to the city of Troitsk. We express our gratitude for the warm welcome and the story about mosques and historical places, to the Trinity local historian Rauf Nazipovich Gizatullin. Such trips help to learn more about our ancestors, their life, their scale of values, their culture. ”

dumrf.ru