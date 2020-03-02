enrutat
In Yoshkar-Ola discussed the use of the Tatar language in everyday life, family and school

On February 28, an Interregional workshop on tambour embroidery for workers of the Palace of Culture and teachers working with the Tatar population was held at the Republican Center of Tatar Culture.

Within the framework of the event,  chairman of the public organization of Tatar women “Ak kalfak” Kadriya Idrisova gave a lecture on the topic: “Turbiya Baskyklary” (“Steps of education”). The issues of Tatars identification and ways of active participation of Tatars in the upcoming All-Russian population census were also discussed. In addition, the issues  were raised about the role of maintaining and developing the use of the Tatar language in everyday life, family and school.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Press and National Affairs of the Republic of Mari El Galina Shiryaeva handed Kadriya Idrisova, choral master and craftswoman from the Nizhny Novgorod region Guzelia Zinetullina, chairman of the public organization of Tatar women  «Ak kalfak» Morkinsky district Faniye Shakirova and craftswoman Nurziy Sergeyeva   conducted classes for the participants in the seminar on  manufacturing  izu and hasite. Guzelia Zinetullina held a master class on tambour  and bead embroidery.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture, Press and Ethnic Affairs of the Mari El Republic, the State Autonomous Culture Institution of the Republic of Mari El “The Republican Center of Tatar Culture” and the Regional Public Organization of Tatar Women “Ak Kalfak” of the Mari El Republic.

Ramay Yuldashev

