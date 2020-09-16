National Costume Day  in Neftekamsk held

More than 130 thousand people of 60 nationalities live, work, create in the multinational city of Neftekamsk.

On September 6, 2008, the Center of national-cultural associations was opened at the Neftekamsk Museum of History and Local Lore. All the work of the Center is aimed at preserving the diversity of national cultures, further strengthening friendship between the peoples inhabiting the urban district, at the rational and thoughtful use of cultural and spiritual values ​​developed by peoples for centuries.

Days of national cultures are held throughout the year. In January, the Days of Russian Culture are held annually, in March – the Days of Udmurt Culture, in April – the Days of Tatar Culture, in May – the Days of Ukrainian Culture, October is full of events of Bashkir culture, November – the Mari holidays.

National-cultural associations work in conjunction with educational and cultural institutions, public organizations and enterprises of the city, with the media.

On September 11, the Neftekamsk Museum of History and Local Lore joined the Republican Museum Internet-action “Day of National Costume in the Museum”. The activists took part in a flash mob and held master classes. In addition, as part of the action, a photo exhibition “Fair of National Cultures” was arranged in the small exhibition hall of the museum. The footage was taken at cultural events of the city and republican levels, held over the past few years.

The revival and preservation of the language, culture, traditions, friendly ties between people of different nationalities – these are the primary tasks of the center of national and cultural associations.

Shevchuk

