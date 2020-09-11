National holiday “Sabantuy” will be held in the Kirovsky district of the Perm region

On September 12, Perm will host a national holiday “Sabantuy”. The event is planned in the park “Happiness is” and on the square near the recreation center “Iskra”. The holiday involves a rich entertainment program.

The holiday will take place on September 12 in the territory of the park of culture and rest “Happiness is” (street Marshal Rybalko, 106) The ceremonial start of the holiday is at 12:00.

As the administration of the Kirovsky district of Perm said, the purpose of the event is to get acquainted with national culture and traditions and formation of harmonious interethnic and interfaith relations.

– Sabantuy is a real pearl of the national spirit, a living inexhaustible source of the original culture of the Tatar people and an excellent opportunity for revealing talents, competition in strength, agility and ingenuity, – the organizers emphasized.

The program of the holiday: national songs and dances, competitions in the national Tatar-Bashkir wrestling “Kuresh”, performances of creative teams and masters of arts, competitions for the best dancers, musicians, singers, competitions in kettlebell lifting, folk games and fun for children and adults, competitions on a horizontal beam. As the organizers note, the most agile and strong will receive prizes. All guests of the holiday will enjoy free pilaf and hot tea.

A bright concert program will be presented by Vinaris Ileget, a popular Tatar pop singer, winner of the national music awards “Bolgar”, “Tugan Tel”, winner of the Grand Prix of the TIN TV channel, host, organizer of events. Other popular stars will perform in front of the audience.

