National operas of the RT “Syuyumbike” and “Poet’s Love” will appear on the stage of the Bolshoi Theater

December 21, 20191

At the final press conference in 2019, the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, answering the question about creating a school of national opera with the participation of the world famous opera diva Albina Shagimuratova, mentioned that in 2020 the national opera will be presented by the troupe of the Musa Jalil Theater on the stage of the Bolshoi Theater. Two performances will take place in Moscow.

“In June next year, the Tatar Opera and Ballet Theater named after M. Jalil will present at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow the national opera“ Syuyumbike “and“ Love of the poet “Rezeda Akhiyarova,” they specified in the regional ministry of culture.

In addition, next year in August, the troupe of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal will perform on the stage of the State Academic Maly Theater of Russia. Three performances will be given here: “Ak kalfagym tsherder kuldan …” (“My white kalfak”), “Zәңgur shәl” (“Blue Shawl”) and “Biyu Prie” (“Charmed by Dance”).

“Understand, we are a unique territory. We have a rich opera heritage. If we make a school on our national opera, after that we can broadcast it around the world and put Jalil’s “Poet’s Love” in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, ”Irada Ayupova emphasized the prospect of creating a Shagimuratova’s opera center.

The Minister of Culture also noted at a meeting with reporters that mainly “a person expects entertainment from art today,” but this is not the main task.

“An understanding is forming that we are an entertainment industry. But, entertaining, you need to train, ”Ayupova emphasized.

tatar-inform.ru