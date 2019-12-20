New state awards and historical show: the year of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was opened in Kazan

December 19, 2019

Today, in the concert hall named after Ilgam Shakirov of the Kazan Expo international exhibition center, a solemn event was held to mark the start of the Year of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR.

At the festival, the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov made a solemn speech. Before that, a light installation unfolded in the concert hall – the walls seemed to be engulfed in flames or immersed in water. Guests of the event using the projection showed the history of Kazan.

“We were lucky to be born, live and be useful to our people in our native land, covered with the spirit of great achievements of our ancestors. Today, Tatarstan is a territory directed to the future, where it is comfortable to live and work, an object of our pride and confidence in the future! ”- the President of Tatarstan emphasized in his speech.

Rustam Minnikhanov awarded citizens who made a significant contribution to the development of the republic with a new state award – the medal “100 years of the founding of the TASSR.” It was awarded the first President of Tatarstan, RT State Advisor Mintimer Shaimiev, Hero of the Soviet Union Boris Kuznetsov, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Ravil Sharafeev, scientist Ildus Mostyukov, Honored Doctor of the Republic of Tatarstan Raisa Gulyakova and several other persons.

“From ancient times and in all difficult times, our people always worthily went through all stages of history. Fortunately, with our heads held high we are celebrating the centenary of our republic, ”Mintimer Shaimiev emphasized, in particular.

The guests of the festival were honored artist of Russia, People’s Artist of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan Alsu.

“Today I became part of an important event for all of us – the beginning of the celebration of the centenary of our beloved, native Tatarstan. I want to thank the leadership of the republic. Rustam Nurgalievich, thank you for the enormous and necessary work to unite all the Tatars around the world, ”said the lady artist.

According to the singer, the native land, the homeland of the ancestors, is “the center of our strength, energy and inspiration.”

In addition to Alsou, the best creative groups of the republic are involved in the concert program: the RT State Symphony Orchestra, the RT State Song and Dance Ensemble, and the RT State Chamber Choir. Such talented young performers as Filyus Kagirov, Arthur Islamov, Alina Sharipzhanova, Aidar Suleymanov, Chulpan Yusupova, Marcel Vagizov and Elmira Kalimullina, and a number of others will perform on stage with them.

At the festive venue, invited stars are expected: Albina Shagimuratova, Zulya Kamalova, Akhmed Agadi, Renat Ibragimov, Albert Asadullin.

The hosts of the evening were Sergey Shakurov, Ramil Vaziev and Lilia Akhmetzyanova. The program includes performances of the Instant Dance Theater, laureates and winners of the Constellation-Yoldyzlyk republican youth festival.

