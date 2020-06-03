Newspaper issued in Moscow in honor of the 100th anniversary of Tatarstan

June 02, 2020

The Moscow Tatar literary and social weekly newspaper Tugan Tel – Tugan Il (Mother tongue – Home country) was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Tatarstan. The newspaper was published with the support of the “Headquarters of the Tatars of Moscow,” said traffic coordinator Gulnara Yarullina.

The main article of the newspaper is devoted to the history and modernity of Tatarstan, which was prepared by the Marjani Institute of History. In addition, the newspaper published an ideological article by academician Iindus Tagirov. Also, an interview with the coordinator of the “Headquarters of the Tatars” Gulnara Yarullina is posted.

Volunteers of the Tatar Headquarters, the newspaper Native Language – Native Country, was distributed among the Tatar public, leaders and activists of the Tatar movement in Moscow and the Moscow region. Also, Tatar and Bashkir students, veterans and pensioners of Moscow received the newspaper. Thus, more than 5,000 thousand Tatars of the capital section of the newspaper learned in detail about the anniversary of Tatarstan.

It is worth noting that in honor of the centennial of the native Republic, the “Headquarters of the Tatars” held 100 cultural and educational, social events. In anticipation of the anniversary, videos were prepared with the participation of academics, writers, composers Rashid Kalimullin, Robert Nigmatullin, Ildar Utyamyshev, Indus Tagirov, Mirfatik Zakiev, Liron Khamidullin and others. Also, the “Tatar Headquarters” at the beginning of the year prepared the Tatar calendar in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic. The calendar has been distributed among the Tatar population of Moscow, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen.

“Headquarters of the Tatars” of Moscow