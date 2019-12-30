Nizhnekamsk openes the updated Tatar Drama Theater

December 29, 2019 0

In Nizhnekamsk, the capital reconstruction of the Tatar State Drama Theater named after Tufan Minnullin, which included construction of a new hall is over.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Culture of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova and mayor of the city, Aydar Metshin.

The republican budget allocated more than 145 million rubles for capital renovation of one of the cultural centers of Nizhnekamsk. With these funds, an auditorium with a capacity of 250 seats was built and the concept of the theater’s internal layout has been completely changed.

Another innovation – a children’s studio appeared at the Tatar Drama Theater, which occupied a small hall. The company of young actors is called “Bishegem” and about 40 children and teenagers are already engaged in it.

In honor of the grand opening of the Tatar Drama Theater, the “new settlers” played several small scenes from their productions. Not without a mandatory in such cases concert program with the participation of the best creative groups of the city.

– The presence of such a theater in your city is a real achievement. I hope that in this new building not only the works by Tufan Minnullin will sound, but his spirit will also live, ”said Tatarstan Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova in her welcoming address.

ntr-24.ru