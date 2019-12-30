Nizhnekamsk openes the updated Tatar Drama Theater

enrutat
In Nizhnekamsk, the capital reconstruction of the Tatar State Drama Theater named after Tufan Minnullin, which included  construction of a new hall  is over.

The ceremony was attended by  Minister of Culture of Tatarstan  Irada  Ayupova and  mayor of the city, Aydar Metshin.

The republican budget allocated more than 145 million rubles for  capital renovation of one of the cultural centers of Nizhnekamsk. With these funds, an auditorium with a capacity of 250 seats was built and the concept of the theater’s internal layout has been  completely changed.

Another innovation – a children’s studio appeared at the Tatar Drama Theater, which occupied a small hall. The company  of young actors is called “Bishegem” and about 40 children and teenagers are already engaged in it.

In honor of the grand opening of the Tatar Drama Theater, the “new settlers” played several small scenes from their productions. Not without a mandatory in such cases concert program with the participation of the best creative groups of the city.

– The presence of such a theater in your city is a real achievement. I hope that in this new building not only the works by  Tufan Minnullin will sound, but his spirit will also live, ”said Tatarstan Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova in her welcoming address.

