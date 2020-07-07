Nizhnekamsk schools presented books with chronicles of Tatarstan during the Great Patriotic War

July 07, 2020

In Nizhnekamsk, the leaders of educational institutions were awarded a new book, Tatarstan: Everything for the Front, Everything for the Victory! 1941-1945. ” The ceremony in the central library named after Tukai was led by the first deputy director of the National Archives of the Republic of Tatarstan Rimma Sibgatullina. Words of gratitude from the municipality were conveyed by the head of the apparatus of the Council of the NMR Arthur Safin and the adviser to the head of the NMR Grigory Kitanov.

The book was issued by the State Archival Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. It contains rich historical material telling about the significant contribution of the inhabitants of the republic to the Victory. The chronicle of the life of the population of the rear Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic is based on historical facts, archival documents and photographs, eyewitness accounts.

e-nkama.ru