Nobody is forgotten, nothing is forgotten!

June 24, /2020

Takhaveev Ashrafyan Sadrutdinovich was born on October 20, 1915 in the village of Kovriga, Belsky volost (now Pirovsky district) of the Krasnoyarsk province. In his family of migrants, “Stolypinites,” who arrived in 1912 in distant Siberia from the Kazan Province, there were eleven children.

In the years 1937-1939 Ashrafyan Sadrutdinovich served in the Far East in the ranks of the Workers ‘and Peasants’ Red Army. In October 1941, he was called to defend his homeland. From October 1941 to May 1942 he was trained as an artilleryman in the city of Zaozerny, Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Private Takhoveev took the first battle on May 10, 1942, near the city of Voroshilovgrad. He was a castle, then a gunner. The war ended with a gun commander. He celebrated Victory Day in Germany, in Prussia in the city of Königsberg. 1145 days and nights was Ashrafyan Sadrutdinovich at the front. He fought in the Don and the Caucasus. He participated in the liberation of Novorossiysk, Kerch, Sevostopol, Krasnodar. Four times he was seriously injured.

Ashrafyan Sadrutdinovich – participant of the Victory Parade on June 24, 1945 (Moscow, Red Square).

He was awarded the orders of Glory, Red Star and World War II and II degrees and medals “For Courage”, “For the capture of Koenigsberg.”

Demobilized from the ranks of the Soviet Army on November 5, 1945.

Vagiz Fayzullin