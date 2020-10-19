October 25-31 – DAYS OF TATAR CULTURE in Novosibirsk

From October 25 to October 31, the Days of Tatar Culture will be held in Novosibirsk.

October 25 at 12.00 at st. Aleiskaya, 16, a grand opening will be held and the holiday “Chak-chak bayram” will take place (detailed information with events on this day will be displayed soon)

Throughout the week, various Tatar events will be waiting for you: master classes, a literary and musical evening, film screenings from Tatarkino, the intellectual and entertaining game “Min Belyam” and much more, promises the Novosibirsk Regional Tatar Cultural Center.

And the DAYS of Tatar culture will end on October 31 with a Jubilee Concert in honor of the 30th Anniversary of the Novosibirsk Regional Tatar Cultural Center, which will take place at 14.00 at the Eurasia Cultural Center (Selezneva 46).

tatarseber.ru