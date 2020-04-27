On May 9, a new monument to the Victorious Warrior will be erected in Kazan

Residents of Kazan on May 9 will be able to watch the online broadcast of raising the banner on the 50-meter flagpole in Victory Park and the opening of a new monument to the Victorious Soldier. The first deputy head of executive committee of Kazan, Rustem Gafarov, spoke about this at a meeting in the city hall.

“We plan that Kazan will be able to see the flag-raising ceremony and the opening of a new monument through broadcasts on social networks and on TNV channel,” he said.

On Victory Day, participants in the GAZ-21 Club republican public organization will make a festive race on military-style retro cars from broadcasting thematic songs.

Kazan City Hall transferred all the festivities to the online format. In particular, the action “Immortal Regiment” will be held online for the first time.

The prototype of the new monument to the Victorious Warrior was Gazi Zagitov, who erected the banner of Victory over the Reichstag.

