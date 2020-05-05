On May 9, the Victory Day TV marathon starts on TNV

May 4, 2020

Films and television programs dedicated to the Great Patriotic War will be broadcast.

Despite the postponement of the military parade and the Immortal Regiment procession, the Great Victory Day will certainly come to every house, to every family. For this, the TNV television channel is preparing a large-scale telethon.

At 9:00 a live broadcast of celebrations will take place in Victory Park in Kazan.

From 11.00 the action “Letters to Heroes” will be held. Famous faces of the channel, as well as Tatarstan singers, actors and famous people will read the letters sent about the heroes of the war.

From 14:00 the action “Immortal Regiment” in memory of the participants of the Great Patriotic War is held.

We remind you that in order for the photos of the characters to be shown on the screens in the «Immortal Regiment», you need to send them to 9may@tnvtv.ru and write a brief information about them. Photos are accepted until May 5th.

You can post a photo with the same information on Instagram. You just need to set the hashtag # immortalpoltnv and mark the account of our channel @tvtnv. Your pages should be open.

At 18:55 on TNV, as on other Russian channels, a minute of silence will pass in memory of the fallen in the fight against fascism.

At 22:00 the telethon will end with a festive salute.

The TNV channel has also prepared feature films and programs for its viewers. Among them are “Milestones of History”, “ Rise, the great country”, the feature film “Flame”, the program “Compatriots”, as well as special issues “Adymnar”, “Tatarstan News”, etc.

