On September 1, a new school in one of the villages of Tyumen accepted pupils

September 02, 2020

Governor Alexander Moor congratulated teachers and pupils of the Tyumen region on the Day of Knowledge. He noted that all conditions have been created in the region for obtaining a quality education. And he added that, following a good tradition, new schools are opening in the region on September 1.

For the first time, 153 pupils went to the first grade in Kazarovo. This school has a unique curriculum – any child from 2nd to 10th grade can study the Tatar language and culture in depth.

“The traditions of the Tatar population, the traditions of the Tatar culture are preserved here, and the peoples inhabiting the Tyumen region live together in friendship,” notes chairman of the Tyumen City Duma Yevgeny Zabolotny.

Construction began on the building last August. Completion date – December this year. But the builders worked faster. Previously, in Kazarovo studied only up to grade 9. And if the last academic year there were about four hundred pupils in the 52nd school, then this is already 870.

“I thank all the teachers for your love for the profession and for warmth that you give to our children. I wish all parents patience and, together with the teachers, create an atmosphere of mutual understanding and mutual respect in the new school, ”said Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor.

