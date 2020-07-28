On the channel “SHAYAN TV” the second season of the television project of the children’s song “Suilun”

The aim of the festival is to find, identify and support gifted performers of Tatar folk music; creation of favorable conditions for development of young talents, their creative potential. The peculiarity of the project is that the participants must sing only in the Tatar language.

For participation in the competition, about 1000 applications have been accepted from children aged 6-14 years. By the decision of the jury members, 32 of them passed to the next stage of the project.

From July 20 to August 31, an online voting takes place on the website of the SHAYAN TV channel, where viewers can vote for the participant they like. The participants with the most votes will advance to the semi-finals. For the contestants, lessons in vocal, acting, master classes on behavior on stage are provided. Valuable gifts await the winners.

This project helps young stars shine even brighter and popularize songs in the Tatar language.

Voting link – https://shayantv.ru/ru/seilen/vote/

tatarnews.ru