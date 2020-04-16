On the children’s Tatar TV channel “Shayan TV” video-hacking contest has started

On the children’s Tatar television channel “Shayan TV” a video-life hacking contest has started. The best videos will be shown on the TV channel.

Terms of participation in the competition:

1) shoot a video with a life-hack in the Tatar language (if you do not know the language well, say hello in the Tatar language. Say with one sentence what you will do and say goodbye in the end)

2) the duration of the video should be from 1 to 5 minutes

3) life-hack can be on any topic

4) send the finished video with your contact information to rezervshayan012020@mail.ru