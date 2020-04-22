On the Mother Tongue Day, Tatarstan people will speak poetry

April 22, 2020

April 26, the birthday of the great Tatar poet and writer Gabdulla Tukay, in the Republic of Tatarstan the Day of Mother Tongue is celebrated. This holiday has become a tribute to the genius of the Tatar people, a symbol of love for their native language and culture, the desire for their development and broadcast to future generations.

Tukay wrote: “Our trace will not fade on Russian soil. We are the image of Russia in mirror glass. ” Representatives of 173 nationalities living in Tatarstan make up the multinational family of the republic. The republic highly values ​​the culture and beauty of the language of each nation, and every year on their Mother Tongue Day they try to share this love with others.

On the eve of the holiday in Tatarstan, a poetic flash mob “Native Rhymes” will start, which will allow each resident of the republic to express a sense of pride in the beauty of his native language by verses of his favorite poets.

To participate in a flash mob, you need only 2 steps:

– record a video in which you read poetry in your native language – Tatar, Russian, Mari, Uzbek, Udmurt, Chuvash, Bashkir and others;

– Post a video on social networks with mandatory hashtags #NativeRhymes and #TanyshRifmalar.

Support your native language – participate in a flash mob.

trt-tv.ru