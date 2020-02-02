Online contest of readers for Mother tongue day announced in Perm

February 02, 2020

The Perm youth organization “Chak-chak” announces an online competition of readers for the Mother tongue Day “MINEM YARATKAN TUGAN TELEM” (“MY FAVORITE NATIVE LANGUAGE”)

To participate you must:

Make a 1-1.5 minute video in your own language (Tatar, Russian, Bashkir, German, etc.)

Share the video and the translation of the poem on your VKontakte or Instagram page with the hashtag # minemtel59

Mark profile Chuck-chak, Tatar youth organization, Perm in a post

All peoples of the Perm Territory can participate. Winners will receive valuable and memorable gifts. Videos will be accepted until February 24, the results of the competition will be announced on February 26 in the restaurant “Bahetle ” at the festival dedicated to the day of the international mother tongue Online contest of readers for Mother tongue day announced in Perm