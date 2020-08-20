Online gala concert “Balkysh” has started in Tatarstan

August 20, 2020

The VI Republican festival of amateur performers among veterans of the Republic of Tatarstan “Balkysh” is being held in Tatarstan. This year it is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 100th anniversary of the TASSR and the awarding of Kazan the title of “City of Labor Valor”.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva read out greetings from President of the Republic to all participants of the festival.

“I welcome the participants of the VI festival of amateur performers among veterans“ Balkysh ”. This year it is dedicated to significant dates. “Balkysh” is one of the remarkable projects in the Republic of Tatarstan to support the elderly. It fully meets the goals and objectives of the federal project “Older Generation” of the national project “Demography” “, – quoted Rustam Minnikhanov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan.

According to her, the relevance and significance of the event is evidenced by the fact that the first festival was attended by 3.5 thousand residents of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the fifth – already 20 thousand.

“All the Balkysh festivals have always been held in person. But the quarantine drove the entire planet into such a framework that could not be ignored. It is not in our nature to stop halfway. Then we thought, together with veteran organizations, that we need to continue the concert in an online format, ”said organizer of the event, chairman of the Regional Public Organization of RT veterans-pensioners, Khabir Ishtiryakov.

According to him, this has definite advantages. For example, if earlier no more than 500 people were accommodated in the concert hall, now the event can be watched by anyone from home. So, in the first 10 minutes, the gala concert was watched by 120 thousand people.

“We will not abandon this format, but at the same time in October we want to hold an in-person meeting at the Palace of Culture, if conditions allow. We will continue to improve, “commented Ishtiryakov.

Among the main highlights, chairman of the veterans’ union singled out the songs of war correspondents, the Russian choir Dubravushka, which will sing in Tatar, as well as numerous family ensembles of grandmothers and granddaughters. The festival will take place today until 17.00.

During all five festivals, about 70 thousand people demonstrated their talents and abilities. Many artists have become multiple laureates of the contest. The opening of the gala concert was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva, Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Protection of the Republic of Tatarstan Elmira Zaripova, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Damir Natfullin, Chairman of the Public Chamber of the Republic of Tatarstan Zilya Valeeva and others.

Elvira Zainulina

tatar-inform.ru