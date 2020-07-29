Online Sabantuy in Serov

29.07.2020

Acting Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Favia Safiullina congratulated residents of the Serov urban district on the Sabantuy holiday.

Life continues to make adjustments to the national and cultural life of the Tatars of the Sverdlovsk region. The Sabantuy holiday, which was scheduled in the city of Serov on July 25, had to be held online.

Online Sabantuy began with congratulations from head of the Center for Tatar and Bashkir Culture Rosalia Sintsova: “Dear friends! Dear citizens of Serov! Center of Tatar and Bashkir culture “Chulpan” congratulates on the Sabantuy holiday. Sabantui is our favorite holiday. Today it is taking place in an unusual mode. We will present you shots from past years and congratulations from our guests. ”

The deputies of the Serov city district Ildus Zakaryanovich Shaimuratov, Irina Valerievna Palamarchuk, Sergey Mingalievich Minibaev, Albert Zufarovich Shaimuratov joined the congratulations on the holiday. They wished good health, prosperity, kindness, comfort to the families of Serovites, and expressed their hope that next year they would meet at the holiday and together rejoice in the unity and friendship of all those present.

The successful work of the Center for Tatar and Bashkir Culture “Chulpan” in the Northern Administrative District in the field of preservation and development of the Tatar national culture was noted by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Favia Safiullina. Despite the remote distance from the regional center, Serov residents actively take part in regional, interregional and all-Russian events, they also host significant events, such as the competitions “Tatar kyzy”, “Tak yoldyzy”, “Ugan Kbilur”, contests “Tanysh monnar”, “Kyrlyik әle”, “Bashvatkych”. The events in the city have become traditional – “Kyen Tatars Serov”, Days of memory of Musa Jalil (in August), honoring the anniversaries – Tatar married couples who have lived together for 50 years or more, WWII veterans, home front workers, children of war and many others.

Congratulating Serov residents on the wonderful holiday, Favia Safiullina expressed hope that in the future, active work and cooperation in the preservation and development of the Tatar language and culture will continue.

tatur.tatarstan.ru