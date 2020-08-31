Ostankino TV tower painted in the colors of the Tatarstan flag

enrutat
August  31, 2020

On the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan, August 30, and as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR, the Ostankino TV tower was colored in the dyes of the flag of Tatarstan.

Muscovites could see the image of the symbol of the republic and congratulations on the anniversary on the media facade of the TV tower from 10.00 to 22.00.

We thank the TV and Radio Network of Russia, which supported the request of the Plenipotentiary of Tatarstan.

