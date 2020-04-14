Over 2,200 people gain access to the Kamala Theater

April 13, 2020

On April 2, the Kamala Theater announced the opening of a season for broadcasting videos of performances of the current 114 season. We took into account the contribution of each viewer – in just 10 days, over 2,200 broadcasts worth more than 150,000 rubles were purchased. The maximum contribution was 3,000 rubles. The most popular performance at the moment is Mahabbet FM. The broadcast of this production was acquired by over 700 people.

Broadcasts of performances caused a huge resonance among the residents of Tatarstan – we received hundreds of positive reviews on social networks. It is important to note that interest in performances went beyond the borders of the Republic. “We recorded the purchase of broadcasts from Finland, Belgium, Germany, Turkey and the Netherlands. Among the Russian cities and regions the leaders are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara and Nizhny Novgorod regions, the Republic of Chuvashia, ”the theater reports.

“We thank those who contributed to the development of this project. Even at a distance we feel a huge support of the audience! Thanks to your assistance, such unique projects for the Republic will be able to develop. We will definitely encourage the most grateful spectators – after quarantine you will receive pleasant bonuses, ”said Ilfir Yakupov, director of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal.

kamalteatr.ru