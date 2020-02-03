Parliamentary lesson at schools of Tatarstan will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of TASSR and the 75th anniversary of Victory

February 01, 2020

From February 10 to 15, a parliamentary lesson will be held at schools of Tatarstan for the 12th time. It will be devoted to the topic “Keeping traditions, creating the future”. This was announced at a meeting of the Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, Farid Mukhametshin, with teachers participating in the parliamentary lesson 2020.

The Chairman of the State Council emphasized that this year parliamentary lesson will be devoted to two significant dates – the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR and the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. “This must be told in schools in order to preserve the truth, continuity, instill patriotism in pupils and combine them with these major events, which are a significant milestone in the life and history of our state,” he told teachers.

“I have great respect for teachers, the most advanced part of our intelligentsia, who are responsible for preparing a new generation, solving the problems of educating and raising our children,” added Farid Mukhametshin.

RT State Council deputy Rimma Ratnikova said that lesson materials will be posted on the website of the Tatarstan parliament in the near future. “We suggest you actively use them,” she turned to the teachers. – Address to deputies. I think they will be more active than ever, because the year will be busy. ”

“This year we are holding a parliamentary lesson for the 12th time, but perhaps there has never been such a busy year. In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined new stages of the country’s development in the context of upcoming changes to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, which, of course, will entail changes in the lives of citizens, ”continued the deputy.

For the first time in Tatarstan, a parliamentary lesson was held in 2009 at the initiative of the State Council with participation of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Institute for the Development of Education of the Republic. The project has become an annual event.

Nadezhda Gordeeva

tatar-inform.ru