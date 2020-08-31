Participants of the National Assembly became spectators of the traditional horse races organized in honor of the Republic Day

enrutat
August 30, 2020

Today, as part of the celebration of the day of the city and the republic, traditional horse races took place at the Kazan hippodrome. The program included 15 exciting races, with  participation of horses of different breeds, including Tatar.

The culmination of the holiday at the hippodrome was the race for the prize of  President of the Republic of Tatarstan for horses from three years of age of a thoroughbred riding breed. The distance was 2400 meters. The prize fund of the race is 3 million rubles. The prize went to international-class master jockey Khamzat Ulubaev from the Chechen Republic.

A fair was organized in front of the hippodrome, where Tatarstan farmers presented their products.

The events at the Kazan Hippodrome were attended by delegates of “Millet Zhyeny”, which is taking place in our capital these days.

 

