Penza summed up results of the photo competition “Tatarochka-Misharochka-2020”

The regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Penza region has summed up the results of the #Tatarochkamisharochka2020 photo contest !!!
So, Nelya Kaneeva became the winner of the contest “Tatarochka-Misharochka-2020” and the holder of designer earrings from Alsu Musavirova.
Second place – Nyarkyas Temerbulatova, she gets a large beautiful designer Tatar doll from Alimi Shamshetdinova.
Souvenirs from our Penza craftswomen will be awarded to:
Alfie Kaderkaeva;
Galiya Kadrova;
Kamilyushka Maksutova;
daughter of Nelly Kaneeva;
d.zulia_91