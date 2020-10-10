Penza summed up results of the photo competition “Tatarochka-Misharochka-2020”

The regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Penza region has summed up the results of the #Tatarochkamisharochka2020 photo contest !!!

So, Nelya Kaneeva became the winner of the contest “Tatarochka-Misharochka-2020” and the holder of designer earrings from Alsu Musavirova.

Second place – Nyarkyas Temerbulatova, she gets a large beautiful designer Tatar doll from Alimi Shamshetdinova.

Souvenirs from our Penza craftswomen will be awarded to:

Alfie Kaderkaeva;

Galiya Kadrova;

Kamilyushka Maksutova;

daughter of Nelly Kaneeva;

d.zulia_91