Penza Tatars have determined the finalists of the competition “Turgai-2020”

On November 27, 2020, the Penza Tatars summed up the results of the absentee qualifying stage of the regional children’s folklore competition “Turgai-2020”.

The contest was attended by children’s folklore and choreographic groups, soloists, instrumental creativity. Groups from Kazan, Zelenodolsk, Shadrinsk, Samara, Kopeysk, Tara took part in the regional competition “Turgai”.

More than 70 works were submitted for the competition. The jury evaluated the rich repertoire of folklore and choreographic groups of Tatar folk art, as well as solo performances.

The face-to-face stage of the Turgai children’s folklore competition will take place on December 6, 2020.

The beginning of the event: 12.00, registration from 10.00 to 11.30.

Venue: Penza Regional Library named after M.Yu. Lermontov (Penza, Suvorov st., 168A)

List of participants in the gala concert of the full-time stage of the Turgai-2020 competition

