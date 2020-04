April 25, 2020

During the period of self-isolation, TNCA of the Penza Region launched the challenge “National Cuisine and National Dishes of the Peoples of Russia”. The appeal to participate in the challenge on the social network Facebook was posted by the deputy of the Penza City Duma Zhigansha Tuktarov. The leader of the Tatar community offers to share photos, videos and recipes from national cuisines of different nations on social networks.