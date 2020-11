People’s artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, laureate of international competitions, soloist of the Kazan City Philharmonic Ravil Kharisov died in Kazan.

Ravil Kharisov has performed on stage for over 30 years. His repertoire included Russian, Tatar, Italian, Spanish, French, English, Portuguese songs. He was distinguished by a magnificent voice – from a low baritone to a lyric tenor.

The World Congress of Tatars expresses deep condolences to the family and friends of Ravil Kharisov.