Pestrechinsky district took over the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

11.08.2020

Yesterday, on August 10, the head of the Pestrechinsky region, Ilham Kashapov, solemnly attached the patch of the region’s coat of arms to the flag. It became the 14th in a row.

“Today we have symbolically left our mark on the TASSR flag,” he noted.

The meeting of the flag took place in the building of the regional House of Culture. A concert in honor of the 90th anniversary of the formation of the Pestrechinsky district was also held here online.

The next point of the relay will be Aznakayevsky district. After the completion of the relay, it will be transferred to the National Museum of Tatarstan.

