Plan of events for the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan published

Plan of events for the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan published

24.08.2020

On August 30, Kazan will celebrate with 300 salutes of fireworks and dozens of festive events.

These days in Tatarstan, within the framework of the Republic Day, the first Uen fest festival is being held. On the territory of the courtyards, folk games and fun are organized with participation of cultural figures and local teams from outdoor enthusiasts. The Uen fest will cover more than a thousand households throughout Tatarstan.

From 20 to 30 August in the water area of ​​Kazanka, near the Kazan Family Center, the stage of the VI season of the National Parous (Sail) League is taking place. The Republican Beach Volleyball Tournament “Tatarstan Challenge” will take place on the holiday weekend at the site near the Palace of Aquatic Views.

On August 29, the Kazan City Hall will host honoring of the Honorary Citizens of Kazan.

On August 29-30, on the territory of the Old Tatar Sloboda, guests are expected to attend the festival of modern Tatar culture “Pechen Bazaar”.

On August 30, the events will start on the square near the theater named after G. Kamal with national festival “Play, Garmon’” The folklore relay will be picked up by performances of the best groups on the pedestrian street K. Nasyri within the framework of the project “Kazan Solgese”. At 13.00 it will be replaced by concert program of the open republican festival of creativity of working youth “Our time – Bezneң zaman”.

At 13.30 at the Kazan Hippodrome, guests are expected to attend an equestrian festival. In addition to horse races, there will be a concert and a traditional drawing of valuable gifts. The motorcycle race “From the Red Kremlin – to the White Kremlin” of the Harley-Davidson club members will also finish here. More than 200 bikers will take part in it this year.

At 14.00 in the Kazan Kremlin the festival of urban contemporary culture and arts Tat Cult Fest starts. There will be more than 30 live performances, a children’s area and a food court.

At 15.30 on the pier of the Kremlin embankment, a concert program of the youth EthnoStartupForum TABA is scheduled.

A food truck festival will open on August 29 near the Kazan Family Center. And on August 30, there will be a campaign “Military service under contract – your choice!” with exhibition of military equipment and a field kitchen. A grandiose concert marathon starts at 15.30. Expected: Ilsia Badretdinova, Rifat Zaripov, Niletto, Valery Syutkin, the Dabro group, Sergey Bezrukov and the Godfather group.

From 19.30 on the square near the Palace of Farmers will be held the X classic open-air opera festival “Kazanskaya osen (autumn) “, organized by the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan under the direction of Alexander Sladkovsky. Leading soloist of the Bolshoi Theater Igor Golovatenko and soloist of the Mariinsky Theater Albina Shagimuratova will take part in the concert.

At 22.00, the sky over the water area of ​​Kazanka, accompanied by the song “Min yaratam sine, Tatarstan” performed by the honorary citizen of Kazan Salavat Fatkhutdinov, will be decorated with a salute of three hundred volleys.

All the events on August 30 will be broadcasted live on the TNV TV channel.

kazan.mk.ru