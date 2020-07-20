Poet and journalist Rustem Fayzullin dies in Kazan

20.07.2020

A famous Tatar poet, journalist, honored worker of culture of Tatarstan, winner of the prize of the Writers’ Union named after Gayaz Iskhaki, radio worker of Tatarstan Rustem Gabdrakhmanovich Fayzullin died in Kazan at the age of 70. He was also known to his readers under the pseudonym Akyeget.

Rustem Fayzullin is a native of the village of Yulsubino, Rybno-Slobodsky district. Since 1974, his fate has been associated with the state television and radio companies of the Republic of Tatarstan. In recent years, he headed the editorial office of literary and artistic programs of radio Tatarstan, was a true connoisseur of the rich fund of audio recordings.

Poetic creativity is united by the collections of poems “Ak bolyt shulse”, “Tөnge sular”, “Yandy ber shәm taunarda …”, “Autumn carousels”.

The management and staff of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company “Tatarstan” express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of our colleague and comrade. This loss is irreplaceable both for us and for the multimillion audience of listeners of radio Tatarstan. It is expected that the deceased will be buried at home, in the village of Yulsubino, Rybno-Slobodsky district.