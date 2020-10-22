Preparations for Congress of the Tatars of Bashkortostan have began in Ufa

The Executive Committee of the Congress of Tatars of Bashkortostan decided to hold its congress on March 27-28, 2021. The participation of 700 delegates and guests is planned.

The plenary part of the congress will take place in the building of the congress hall “Toratau”. After lunch, the work of four sections is planned in the following subjects: preservation of the countryside and development of entrepreneurship, culture, education, youth. In the evening, a cultural event is organized for delegates and guests, and on March 28 – an excursion “Ufa Tatar”.

One of the issues for consideration is bringing the charter of the ROO Congress of Tatars of the Republic of Bashkortostan into line with the current legislation.

In preparation for the congress, it is planned to hold conferences in February 2021 in all cities and regions of Bashkortostan, where amendments to the charter will be discussed, and delegates to the congress elected.

