Presentation of a new book by Shamil Akhmetshin “Genghis Khan” will be held in St. Petersburg

February 04, 2020

February 8 at 12:00 in the Library of National Literature of St. Petersburg in the framework of the cultural and educational project “Tatar Living Room”, organized by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast, a creative meeting will be held with the writer Shamil Akhmetshin and his presentation of the new book, Chingis Khan.

Shamil Akhmetshin – candidate of military sciences, honored worker of science and technology of the Republic of Tatarstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Tatarstan; Head of the North-West Scientific Center. After L.N. Gumilev at the Institute of History after Sh. Mardzhani RT Academy of Sciences;

He is the author of a series of books “Tatars in the Service of the Fatherland”, which is annually updated with a new colorful edition devoted to the history of the Tatar people or person.

A book exhibition “In the world of books by Shamil Akhmetshin” from the collections of the Library of National Literatures will also be presented to guests.