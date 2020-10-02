President of Tatarstan meets with Tatar activists of the Chelyabinsk region

Today, within the framework of the working visit of President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov to the Chelyabinsk region, a meeting with the Tatar activists of this region was held in the Government House. The event was attended by Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Alexei Teksler, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the All-Union Committee Vasil Shaikhraziev, Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Chelyabinsk Region, Chairman of the Regional Public Organization “Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk Region” Lena Kolesnikova, leaders and activists of Tatar public organizations.

We remind that the Chelyabinsk region is a region of Russia, in which one of the most numerous Tatar communities lives: according to the results of the last census, more than 180 thousand representatives of the Tatar nationality live here.

The meeting was moderated by Chairman of the National Council of VKT

V.G. Shaikhraziev. Lena Kolesnikova was the first to make a presentation. She spoke about the activities and events held by the Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk Region, separately noted competitions “Tatar Kyzy”, “Tatar Yegete”, “Little Pearls”, told about the collective of the Chelyabinsk Tatar Theater, which had won the Grand Prix of the All-Russian Festival “Idel-Yort” … Lena Kolesnikova also suggested considering the possibility of creating a Center for Tatar Culture in the Chelyabinsk land, which is an important stage in meeting the needs of the Tatar population of the region.