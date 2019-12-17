Press release of the XIV forum “Business partners of Tatarstan”

December 16, 2019

On December 17-20, 2019, the World Tatar Congress holds the XIV Forum “Tatarstan Business Partners”, which will bring together about 400 major Tatar entrepreneurs from 63 regions of the Russian Federation, 29 countries of the near and far abroad. This year the Forum program will be held in Kazan.

Within the framework of the three-day program of the forum, for participants will be organized trips to the POZIS industrial enterprise (Zelenodolsk), the Ramaevskoye farm (Laishevsky district), the industrial complex Technopolis Khimgrad (Kazan) and the Innopolis SEZ. A visit to these industrial facilities is carried out in order to get acquainted with the features of doing business. On December 18, the Korston-Kazan State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company will host a plenary meeting of the Tatarstan Business Partners forum. The participation of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, R.N. Minnikhanov.

For entrepreneurs, a cultural program is also provided: they will visit the theater after K. Tinchurin, where they watch the vocal and choreographic performance “Blue Shawl” of the Kazan dance ensemble, as well as a literary and musical concert dedicated to the 500th birthday of the queen of the Kazan Khanate Syuyumbike, which will be held at the Tatar State Philharmonic named after G. Tukay.

On the final day of the forum, participants will be able to listen to a lecture by V.V. Trepavlov dedicated to the 750th anniversary of the founding of the Golden Horde (“The Turkic World of Eurasia: the search for historical legislation”) and take part in a ceremony dedicated to the start of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, which will be held at the International Exhibition Center “Kazan Expo”.