Producer of the film “Zuleikha”: Without a partnership with RT, we would not have done such a project

March 22, 2020

The producer of series “Zuleikha opens her eyes” – general director of the TV channel “Russia 1” Anton Zlatopolsky expressed special thanks to Tatarstan for financial assistance in creating a movie. He announced this at a press conference on the premiere of the series.

“Our budget exceeds the budget of traditional series. Special thanks to the Republic of Tatarstan, for which this project is a special, national bestseller. Substantial financial assistance was provided to them on their part, and for this we thank them in particular. Without their partnership, it would be unrealistic to make such a large-scale project, ”he emphasized.

A serial film of the TV channel “Russia 1” based on the novel by Guzel Yakhina tells about the life of the dispossessed Tatar peasant woman Zuleikha.

In addition to Zlatopolsky, other cultural figures associated with the creation of series also took part in a press conference – Guzel Yakhina herself, having played the main role Chulpan Khamatova, director Yegor Anashkin and others.

tatar-inform.ru