Program of events on the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow

Program of events on the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow

13.08.2020

From 12 to 18 August 2020, Moscow will host traditional Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan. This year the events are dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR and the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.

Events program:

Days of culture will open with a show of performances of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal.

From 12 to 13 August at the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow, online performances will be shown – Biu Perie (Enchanted by Dance) and Ak Kalfagym Tosherdem Kuldan (My White Kalfak).

14 AUGUST

At 11.00 at the Federal War Memorial Cemetery, the opening ceremony of the grave monument to General of the Army, WWII veteran Mahmut Akhmetovich Gareev will take place.

Makhmut Akhmetovich died in December 2019 at the 97th year of his life.

The ceremony will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation R.K. Akhmetshin, members of the Officers’ Club at the mission.

_______________________________________________________________

At 14:00 at the Donskoy cemetery, a ceremony will take place to transfer a capsule with earth from the burial place of Hero of the Soviet Union, Colonel General Vasily Nikolayevich Gordov to representatives of the Menzelinsky district.

August 24 marks the 70th anniversary of his death. The capsule with the earth will be transferred to the homeland of Vasily Nikolaevich, to the village of Matveevka, Menzelinsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan.

________________________________________________________________

At 17:00 a flower-laying ceremony will take place at the monument to the great figure of Tatar culture – the poet Gabdulla Tukai.

Attending is Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation R.K. Akhmetshin, writers of the Republic of Tatarstan, the public of Moscow.

Address: public garden on Novokuznetskaya street, 13/15 – 17/19.

_________________________________________________________________

At 18.00 at the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow, attaching a solemn patch of the coat of arms of Moscow on the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR will be held.

Attending is the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation R.K. Akhmetshin, writers of the Republic of Tatarstan, the public of Moscow.

__________________________________________________________________

At 18:30 at the Tatar cultural center of Moscow, a creative evening of poets of the Republic of Tatarstan will take place.

Participants: Chairman of the Union of Writers of Tatarstan Danil Salikhov, People’s Poets of the Republic of Tatarstan Ravil Fayzullin and Marsel Galiev, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Tatarstan Ramis Aimet, laureate of the S. Suleimanov Shamsiya Zigangirova.

Attending is Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation R.K. Akhmetshin, the public of Moscow.

Address: Maly Tatarsky per., Building 8.

16 AUGUST

Final of the Moscow regional round of the International Competition “Tatar Kyzy – 2020”.

8 girls will take part in it. The winners will be two contestants (Moscow and the Moscow region). They will represent the region at the Tatar Kyzy-2020 International Competition.

Starting at 16.00

Address: Maly Tatarsky lane, 8, Tatar cultural center of Moscow.

18 AUGUST

A monument to Soviet intelligence officers Iskhak Akhmerov and his wife, Helen Lowry, will be unveiled at 12.00 at the Khimki cemetery.

Iskhak Abdulovich Akhmerov (1901-1976) headed the illegal residency in the United States during the Great Patriotic War.

Working in the most difficult areas through illegal intelligence, he personally recruited a number of agents in the American Department of State, the Treasury Department, and special services, from whom the most valuable information was received.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov takes part.

___________________________________________

At 14.00 in the Alexander Garden, a flower-laying ceremony will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to the monument to Marshal G.K. Zhukov.

The event will be held as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov takes part.

__________________________________________________________

At 15.00 in the State Tretyakov Gallery on Krymsky Val the exhibition “Masterpieces from Kazan. From Roerich to Kandinsky ”.

The State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan will bring 48 best works of artists of the Silver Age and the Russian avant-garde.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov takes part