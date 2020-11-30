Projects of the Youth Council under Plenipotentiary Mission became holders of the grant from Government of Tatarstan

Two projects of the Youth Council, created at the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, have won a grant from Government of the Republic of Tatarstan. It aims to support public organizations in the regions of Russia.

In total, 41 public organizations took part in the competition for grants from the Government of Tatarstan.

The Moscow region was represented by two projects.

This is the annual contest of youth projects “Khurukut”. Based on its results, an award ceremony is held for the winners. The event has been organized since 2014 and attracts more than 1000 people to its site – students of the capital’s universities, young professionals and active youth. Over the years, more than 150 projects have taken part in the competition. It is aimed at supporting the activities of the Tatarstan communities and youth associations at the capital’s universities, as well as promoting the Tatar culture, traditions, history and native language.

The second project is the intellectual game “Chiklavek”. It is held in the format of the “What? Where? When? ”, The participants answer questions about history of Tatarstan, culture, language and traditions of the Tatar people. More than 200 people are involved in each game.

The organizer of the competition for grants from the Government of Tatarstan is the Ministry of Culture of the Republic.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru