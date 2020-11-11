Prospects for the development of the Tatarsky Dvorik eco-market were discussed in St. Petersburg

Prospects for the development of the Tatarsky Dvorik eco-market were discussed in St. Petersburg

November 10, .2020

Renat Valiullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, met with director of the “Tatarsky Dvorik” (tatar yard )eco-market, Bulat Shafigullin.

The “Tatarsky Dvorik” project is aimed at expanding the geography of sales of products produced by Tatar entrepreneurs. Moreover, we are talking not only about the products manufactured in Tatarstan, but about the supply of Tatar goods from different regions of the country.

The meeting discussed the prospects for the development of the eco-market “Tatarsky Dvorik”, the organization of joint charitable projects aimed at supporting veterans, blockades and citizens in need. Bulat Shafigullin said that since the opening of the point a large number of people have visited and every day Tatar Dvorik is becoming more and more popular among the residents of the region.

In addition, the parties also discussed the further development of this project, attracting new suppliers, prospects for cooperation with retail chains in the region and outlined plans for 2021.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru