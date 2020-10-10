Publishing House “Khuzur” republished the book “Islamic movements and groups”

The publishing house “Khuzur” DUM RT republished the supplemented book by Damir Shagaviev “Islamic trends and groups”.

The textbook “Islamic movements and groups” can be useful both for students of Islamic theology, Sharia sciences, and for students of advanced training courses in Islamic studies.

The manual examines religious movements and groups in Islam, such as Sunnis, Shiites, Mu’tazilis, Kharijites and Murjites, as well as Wahhabis, Tabligans, Ikhwanis, Tahriris and Takfiris and others.

