Putin postponed Victory Day parade

April 17, 2020

The May 9 Victory Day parade on Red Square is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with members of the Security Council.

“To prepare the parade on May 9, its preparation should be started now, right now. But the risks associated with an epidemic whose peak has not been passed are still extremely high. And this does not give me the right to begin preparations for the parade and other mass events. Therefore, I instruct the Minister of Defense, heads of law enforcement agencies, and authorities at all levels to change the schedule and postpone preparations for the military parade on Red Square, for parades in the regions. To postpone all the mass public events that were planned to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. ”

The President emphasized that, despite the postponements, Victory Day is celebrated on May 9, this date cannot be canceled.

“Every family will remember and honor their heroes on this day. We will do everything necessary for the veterans to feel our care and gratitude, use all our opportunities, ”Putin added.

According to the head of state, all the celebrations, including the Victory Day parade and the procession of the “Immortal Regiment”, will be held later in 2020, which is declared the Year of Memory and Glory in Russia.

ria.ru