Putin signs decree on amendments to the Constitution – they will enter into force on July 4

July 03, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the official publication of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as amended. The decree comes into force from the day of its signing, and the amendments – from July 4. This was reported on the Kremlin website.

“Amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, provided for in Article 1 of the Law of the Russian Federation on Amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation dated March 14, 2020 No. 1-FKZ“ On Improving the Regulation of Certain Issues of the Organization and Functioning of Public Power ”, shall enter into force on July 4, 2020,” – the document says.

The amended constitution will be published on the official Internet portal of legal information. We remind that the vote on amendments to the Basic Law took place in Russia from June 25 to July 1. 77.92% of Russians supported their adoption, 21.27% voted against. The turnout was 67.97%.

